Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20th July 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu overhears Anand's talk with doctor

In today’s episode, Anand calls Abhimanyu and asks him to come to the hospital as Dr. Singhal is waiting for him to run some tests. Abhimanyu tells that he’s with Akshara and will accompany her to the auditions. Akshara asks him to go to the hospital as she can handle it alone and will be strong. Abhimanyu hugs her and she asks him to go. He leaves. Akshara realized that she has no money and her phone’s battery is down. She goes to the hospital. Abhimanyu tries calling Akshara but the phone doesn’t connect. Anand comes and asks him to go get ready for the test.

Dr. Singhal tells Anand that he went through Abhimanyu’s reports and tells that he can’t do any surgeries from now on and he can’t even exercise or lift anything heavy as he has nerve damage. Abhimanyu overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Akshara comes to the hospital and searches for Abhimanyu. He goes to the OT and reminisces about all his surgeries and awards he had received and falls down and starts crying. Akshara also feels like something is wrong and gets anxious.

Anand comes and asks her what’s she doing here. She tells that she came to get cash. Anand gives her cash and asks to go as Abhimanyu is busy. She leaves thinking something is wrong. Aarohi leaves to go meet Rudra’s father. Akshara calls Manjiri and tells she’s feeling restless and she didn’t even see Abhimanyu. Manjiri assured her that Abhimanyu must’ve been busy and asks her to calm down but Akshara continues to feel anxious. She reaches the auditions place and starts panicking.

