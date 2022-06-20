Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Dadi invites Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Dadi tells Akshara that they should’ve at least called Abhimanyu for the pooja. Akshara asks her to call if needed. Akshara goes to the temple to pray and then Abhimanyu comes there and starts playfully arguing with Akshara. Dadi comes and Abhimanyu greets Akshara tells that Dadi was missing him. Dadi tells him that he should come for Shravan Milni pooja and it’s good if both the couple do it together as it strengthens the bond. She tells that Suwarna will inform Manjiri about the pooja and call everyone and tells him that Akshara will stay back here another day and asks him to come tomorrow to pick her up.

He takes her blessings and she leaves. He asks her why didn’t she call him and she tells that she realised that he made a mistake by marrying her as he claimed it to be. They both argue and he leaves. Later, Manjiri received an audio note from Suwarna inviting them for the pooja. Manjiri goes and tells the Birlas about the same. Harsh yells at her saying that he lost his chair and now she wants to go to a function. Mahima tells she can’t come as she has work. Anand tells that they need to go or else Akshara might feel bad.

On the other hand, Dadi tells Akshara that she should ask Abhimanyu’s opinion about the bangles as husbands like it when we take their opinions. Akshara wonders if Abhimanyu will come or not. Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to get ready. He tells he won’t go as he’s busy. She asks him if anything is wrong. He asks her not to meddle with his life, let him be. He tells Akshara is happy there and leaves asking for peace. Manjiri thinks she’ll convince Akshara to come back home.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18th June 2022, Written Update: Manjiri worries for Akshara and Abhimanyu