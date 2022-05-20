Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara is all set for the party

Today's episode begins with Akshara wishing Manjiri a happy anniversary. She asks about Harsh but Manjiri tells her he had to go somewhere. Abhimanyu takes Manjiri's blessings and she asks why didn't he wish her. He tells no one celebrates punishment. Manjiri asks him not to argue with Harsh today and he might not even remember the day probably. Abhimanyu gets close with Akshara. Harsh enters and Akshara moves away. Abhimanyu wishes Harsh. Abhimanyu leaves and Akshara gets busy in the preparation.

Aarohi tells that they are shutting down the music department. Kairav says he cannot tolerate this. Manish affirms Abhimanyu shall take some action. Rudra tells Aarohi that his father has a big land and they are planning to set up a hospital. He offers her to be a part of it. Aarohi denies but he insists. He asks her to join the farmhouse party. Aarohi says she shall come if time permits her. Rudra tells someone on call that Aarohi got convinced easily. Abhimanyu overhears the conversation.

Abhimanyu gets a flashback where Harsh lashes out at him for bringing a cake on the anniversary. Harsh tells I hate Manjiri and there is no love between us. Abhimanyu gets angry and pushes the table. The flashback ends. Abhimanyu is adamant about making his married life a successful one. Akshara decides to get ready. Abhimanyu wishes to tell her that he packed her blue dress. Akshara rejoices in her preparation for the party. She thinks she couldn't do this for Naira. Thus, she did it for Manjiri. It feels as if this anniversary party is for Naira and Sirat.

