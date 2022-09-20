Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20th September 2022, Written Update: Birlas learn about Kairav
In the previous episode, Akshara reunited Kairav with the Goenkas.
In today’s episode, Mahima asks Abhimanyu to not forget his promise. Manish tells that he wants to feed the kachoris to Kairav. They all feed him. Aarohi and Vansh go and get cake. He tells that he was missing their love so much and misses home food a lot and was grateful for Akshara cooking for him. He asks them not to ask him anything about Akshara. Aarohi leaves as she gets a call. They go back and Aarohi asks why Akshara ran away. Kairav tells that she’s trying to fix everything.
Akshara calls the detective and asks him to keep the proof safe. A man delivers a bouquet to Goenka Villa and they wonder who sent it. The man calls Mahima and tell that he has attached the camera. Dr. Kunal thinks that he needs to find a way to keep Akshara around forever for Maya. Akshara and Abhimanyu think that only an hour is left and this is the last chance left for them. Akshara calls the detective and asks where is he but he apologises and tells her that someone snatched the proof from him in the green room.
She notices Dr. Kunal standing and thinks that he must’ve done it. Mahima shows the live camera to the Birlas and tells that Kairav is in the Goenka house and Akshara played them again. She tells that Akshara is fooling them all and asks Abhimanyu to understand. He tells that there is still a little time left for her to explain.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
