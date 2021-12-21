Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Aarohi and Mahima get into a verbal spat

Today we see that Abhimanyu and Akshara spot each other while driving and remember all of their moments from the past. Aarohi recognizes Abhimanyu’s bike and asks Akshara to follow him as due to her she missed a chance to talk with him. Akshara in the meantime gets emotional as she remembers that she has to sacrifice her love for the sake of her family as Akhilesh wants Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu. Elsewhere, Manjiri finds a file in her cupboard and starts getting restive as she recalls their bitter past and feels that her kids should never learn the truth as it will heartbreaking from them. Neel enters Manjiri’s room while the latter picks up all the documents in a hurry wherein one paper from the file goes under the bed.

Aarohi meets Abhimanyu and asks him to drop her to the hospital as both of them are visiting the same place. Abhimanyu avoids Aarohi and tells her that he cannot take her along with him as there is no extra helmet. Aarohi gets upset wherein Abhimanyu stays firm on his decision and decides that no other girl in this whole world can sit on his bike except Akshara. Ahead, Aarohi gets back in their car and asks Akshara to drop her as Abhimanyu leaves from there when Akshara ignores him.

Later, Aarohi tells Mahima that post their marriage the media will address them as the power couple as both of them make a perfect match. Mahima gets irked and tells Aarohi to be in her limits as they have worked hard in the field of medical science and thus the media gives them the respect they deserve. Aarohi also adds that she will be the face of the Birla hospital once she gets in their house. Mahima recalls Anand’s words and feels that Aarohi can create problems for her as the latter is determined to replace her.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Aarohi is happy about her marriage