Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21 February 2022, Written Update: Akshara goes against Manish

In today’s episode, Kairav hugs Akshara and says Abhimanyu is an ideal guy and the family must understand that. On the other hand, Abhimanyu apologizes to Manish in the police station. Harsh and Parth plead with Manish for not filing any case against Abhimanyu. Manish ignores everyone’s request and signs on the register. Harsh tells Abhimanyu to forget Akshara and their love relationship as he is in jail because of her. He says this can have such a negative impact on his life and career. Abhimanyu says Akshara must be fighting for him in Goenka house.

Manish reaches the Goenka house and Akshara confronts him. She requests Manish to take back the complaint. She says that Abhimanyu bumped into the inspector and the latter fell but it was just an accident and not an attack. Swarna, Dadi, and Kairav support Akshara saying Abhimanyu is innocent. Akshara folds her hand and requests him not to punish Abhimanyu for something he did not do. Manjiri arrives at the Goenka house and tells Manish that Abhimanyu can never do anything wrong.

Manish says he doesn’t want to quarrel and disrespect a woman. She asks him to vent out all his anger on her and spare Abhimanyu. Manish reminds her that Abhimanyu barged into their house forcefully to which Manjiri says he could have slapped her son instead of sending him to jail and ruining his career.

Manjiri says Anisha attempted suicide because of Kairav and if they want they can file a case against him as well but they are decent people who don't want to be involved in police or court cases. Akshara asks Manjiri to stop pleading with Manish. Akshara takes Manjiri to the police station and they both urge the inspector to arrest them for being involved in Abhimanyu’s crime. Akhilesh shows this to Manish in a video call and the latter asks him to take the complaint back. The police release Abhimanyu and he hugs his mother and Akshara.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 19th February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu gets arrested