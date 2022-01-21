Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara, Abhimanyu decide to tell their families

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he was waiting to hear her confess her love. Akshara says she loves him and asks why is he hanging upside down. He tells he was going to jump but he’s stuck. He comes down and they both smile looking at each other. He gives her a bracelet and she hugs him. Kairav goes to check up on Aarohi but doesn’t see both the sisters. Aarohi comes in her lehenga and asks Kairav how does she look. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that they are made for each other and they’re unbreakable.

Abhimanyu tells it’s time to get what they really want. He suggests to run away and marry and stay far from all the drama. Akshara says they’ll convince the elders. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri isn’t back so he doesn’t want to go and convince elders who don’t understand him. Kairav tells Aarohi that she looks beautiful and asks where’s Akshara. Aarohi wonders where she is and tells him that it’s a surprise. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that their love will prosper with the elders’ blessings. Abhimanyu agrees. Manjiri comes home and Harshvardhan asks her to get ready. Harshvardhan asks Neil to call Abhimanyu home.

Manjiri says Abhimanyu has gone to attend his heart’s call so she won’t stop Abhimanyu. Manish calls Harshvardhan and informs him that they’re ready to welcome him. Aarohi wonders why Akshara isn’t picking up her call. Dadi and Swarna complement Aarohi. Akshara calls Aarohi but she misses it. Akshara worries about the families. Neil tells the truth to Manjiri and she tells that it took her time to realise the truth about Abhimanyu’s choice. Kairav wonders if Aarohi is hiding something. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she is scared what will happen when they tell the truth to their families.

