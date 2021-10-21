Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Aarohi's outrageous behaviour hurts Akshara

In today's episode, Aarohi is surprised as she sees Manish insulting Sirat and her family members. Aarohi confronts Manish for shouting at her mother. Aarohi asks Sirat the reason behind Manish’s rude behaviour towards her. Sirat explains Aarohi that Manish was angry and thus he lost the control. Later, Aarohi gets busy in making her school project and asks Akshara to start completing her part. Akshara tells her that she is confused and will call Kartik to get an idea.

Meanwhile, Akshara goes to Sirat and finds her sick and decides to take care of her mother. On the flip side, Aarohi completes her school project but finds Akshara missing and decides to find her. Akshara falls asleep while taking care of Sirat, Aarohi finds her sleeping and thinks that she skipped her school project.

Furthermore, Suvarna tells Manish that his behaviour is creating doubts in the mind of Aarohi and Akshara. Manish accuses Sheela for everything as his attempts of being good to Sirat are destroyed by her mother. The next morning, Akshara fails to complete her school project while Aarohi wins the competition. Sirat gets disappointed as Akshara could not complete her project. Gayatri reveals that Akshara was busy in taking care of Sirat and thus skipped her project. Aarohi blames Akshara for trying to impress Sirat, so that she will accept her a daughter. Akshara starts crying as Aarohi makes her upset. Sirat shouts at Aarohi for her rude behaviour while the Goenkas were stunned.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a leap with new cast; Shivangi Joshi to wrap up shoot soon