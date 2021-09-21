Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Goenkas celebrate the news of Sirat’s pregnancy

Today, all the members from the Goenka family are happy as Sirat informs them that she is pregnant. Gayatri confirms the news with Kartik as the last time Sirat had lied to them. Kartik confirms the news while Kairav spreads the news amongst his friends that he is going to be a brother. Suhasini thanks Lord Ganesha for giving them some happiness before he left. Later, Goenkas decide to celebrate this moment by dancing together. Kairav clicks a selfie with all the family members.

The next morning, Sirat informs Kartik about a sleepless night as the latter had to sleep straight because of the baby. Kartik tells Sirat to sleep comfortably as nothing will harm the baby. Later, Kartik asks Sirat if she wants to continue with her boxing practice. Sirat tells him that she will not take a chance until she delivers a healthy baby. Kartik tells Sirat to be happy and assures that he will tell Sikandar that she has to stop practicing for a while.

Further, Sirat tells Kartik to get pregnancy books. Suhasini and Suvarna restrict Sirat from reading the such books as they can create confusion in the to-be-mother's mind. Meanwhile, Suvarna talks to Manish about Sirat’s pregnancy. Manish feels worried for the baby as he think that Sheela’s blood will run in the baby. Suvarna makes him calm and tells him that the baby will possess all the qualities of the Goenka family. On the flip side, Sirat feels blessed as Goenkas provide her with all the comforts.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

