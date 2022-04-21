Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21st April 2022, Written Update: Akshara gets arrested

In today’s episode, Manjiri asks Abhimanyu if Akshara told him the truth. He tells her when Akshara's health got spoiled that day and when she hugged him, he knew something was troubling her. Manjiri tells him that she didn't tell him because she didn't want to give him a shock. He tells honesty is important in a relationship. Akshara comes down for the mehendi. She looks for Abhimanyu. Manjiri tells relationships are based on trust. Abhimanyu tells her he could have lost his mother so he doesn't want this marriage. She tells him that they would have to explain everything to everyone and answer unnecessary questions. He tells her Aarohi should be punished.

Everyone else is playing a game when the police come to arrest Akshara and Arohi. The police tell them it's a case of hit and run. Manish asks them if it's true and Akshara nods. Everyone is stunned. Manish tells Akshara that she hurt him. Akhilesh asks him why she didn't tell him. Mahima tells the Goenkas that their daughters hit her sister and left her on the road so she doesn’t want to be relatives with such people. Manish asks them to listen to Akshara and Aarohi once.

Mahima says they should arrest the girls. Harsh asks them who was driving the car. Aarohi cries. Harsh tells her doctor's license will be revoked. Mahima tells them this will come in the newspaper and they will be punished. Akshara tells them she was the one driving the car. Everyone gets shocked. Akshara gets arrested. She stumbles at the door and Abhimanyu comes and holds her.

