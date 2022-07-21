Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21st July 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu meets with an accident

In today’s episode, Akshara panics and then imagines Abhimanyu consoling her and telling her that everything is going to be fine. She sings and imagines them dancing together. Abhimanyu leaves the Operation Theatre and goes to his car. Anand thinks he needs to talk to Abhimanyu and make him understand. Abhimanyu sits in the car and cries thinking about why this is happening to him. He imagines Akshara consoling him. Akshara comes to the hospital and asks Anand how could he hide such a big thing from her. He tells that he didn’t hide as even Abhimanyu knows and he was just waiting for the right time to tell.

She asks him what exactly happened. He tells that Abhimanyu can’t perform any surgeries. She gets shocked. He tells her that she tricked him into revealing the truth. She apologizes and runs to find Abhimanyu. Anand cries thinking he revealed the truth and calls Harsh. She sees his car parked outside and thinks he must be inside. Abhimanyu hears men talking about a bomb blast near Sanskriti Bhavan and thinks even Akshara is there and drives off.

She comes down and doesn’t see his car. She also hears men talking about the bomb blast and thinks Abhimanyu must’ve gone for her. She hopes he’s safe and tries to catch an auto. Aarohi drives talking to Rudra’s father and Abhimanyu tries to avoid bumping into her car and turns left. He hits a car. Aarohi leaves him there and goes. Akshara calls Abhimanyu but he doesn’t pick up. He faints and Akshara feels restless and the car blasts.

