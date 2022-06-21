Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu attends Shravan Milni pooja

In today’s episode, Akshara dances and thinks if Abhimanyu will come or not. She sees Abhimanyu running and coming and holding his ears and she smiles. They both dance together and Akshara then realised that she was daydreaming. The Birlas come home and Akshara goes and hugs Manjiri and she gets happy. The Goenkas welcome the Birlas and Kairav asks them where’s Abhimanyu. Akhilesh tells that he will come as Akshara is here. Akshara asks them to sit and she’ll get the mehendi design book so they can select the design. She goes and cries.

Kairav goes to see Akshara but doesn’t find her. Aarohi comes and asks if he also noticed that Akshara is behaving differently. She asks if anything happened between her and Abhimanyu. Akshara asks Neil how’s he. He tells he’s good and she tells him to keep his smile. He asks her where is her smile and she tells that she’s just tired as she didn’t sleep and the lehenga is also heavy. She tells him that she made kachoris for him. Kairav texts Abhimanyu that Akshara is missing him. Abhimanyu sees the message and thinks he won’t go as Akshara is probably happy alone.

Aarohi asks Neil what’s wrong. He tells that he got to know that he isn’t an orphan and wants to call Harsh his dad. Aarohi asks him who’s stopping him and tells him to do whatever he wants. Abhimanyu comes with people carrying him and he imagines Akshara running and coming to hug him. Then, he realises he was imagining and goes and sits next to Akshara on the swing. He asks her if she wants to pretend like everything’s okay. She says yes. Abhimanyu gets up and tells he can’t. Manish asks what happened.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

