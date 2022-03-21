Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu finds Manjiri

In today’s episode, everyone goes around searching for Manjiri and Akshara thinks she can’t let Abhimanyu lose his mother as she has lost both her parents. Mahima sits in the in-house temple and prays for Manjiri. She tries lighting the diya but fails to do so. Shefali comes and helps her and they both light the diya and pray. Shefali consoles Mahima.

While riding the bike, Abhimanyu starts coughing and Akshara asks him to stop the bike and asks him if he’s okay. She sings a song and he recalls his mother and instantly becomes fine. He tells her that he’s feeling better and they leave again. Harsh tells he’ll scold Manjiri when she comes back and then hopes she’s okay. Neil says he couldn’t find Manjiri and Abhimanyu asks Akshara to leave with Kairav. Akshara tells she won’t go as Abhimanyu is sick but he insists her to leave. Kairav also asks Akshara to come with him and they both leave in the car. Akshara tells Kairav that there are a lot of bad things happening since the morning and Kairav assures her that nothing will happen. Aarohi recalls the accident and overhears Vansh talking about Manjiri going to the temple and realised that the accident also happened in the same area and gets scared. Harsh stops the bike and starts looking for Manjiri.

Aarohi goes and sees the blood on the car and gets shocked and cleans the blood. She wonders if it’s Manjiri’s blood. Abhimanyu finds Manjiri lying unconscious and it’s shown that Aarohi hit Manjiri while she was crossing the road. Akshara asks Kairav to take the car to the left and thinks she needs to check the accident spot. Kairav says Neil called and told that they found Manjiri and they rush to see her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

