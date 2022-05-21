Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21st May 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu gets angry at the surprise

In today’s episode, Rudra asks for Aarohi. Abhi asks him why he's doubting his capabilities. Rudra tells him that Abhimanyu hired Aarohi only because she's beautiful. Abhimanyu tells him that Aarohi is his sister-in-law so he will defend her as well so he asks him to take his eyes off her. Akshara gets ready and she thinks the surprise is going to be fun. Abhimanyu asks Manjiri if she told Akshara. Manjiri says no and tells that she had asked Akshara if she wanted to come with her but she said she was too tired. Abhimanyu tells her he needs to go and cuts the call.

Mahima tells Harsh that Abhimanyu is sincere about his work and Harsh says that he was sincere until Akshara entered his life. Manjiri sees Akshara cleaning her and Harsh's picture. Akshara tells her that their anniversary will be special. Servant comes tells them Harsh has called a few people for dinner. Akshara teases Manjiri about her bridal saree. Manjiri tells her no one will remember it. She tells her to go and wear it atleast for her sake. Manjiri agrees and leaves.

Mahima tells Harsh that she saved him from the surprise party. The Goenkas come dancing. Akhilesh and Manish congratulate Harsh. He thanks them. Then suddenly everyone comes and yells surprise.

Manjiri enters wearing the saree. Dadi blesses her. Everyone sees the banner saying happy anniversary. Parth asks Neil if he knew about the surprise as he's worried about his mother and hopes that Abhimanyu will handle it well. Abhimanyu comes and gets shocked. Kairav tells that maybe they all didn't like the surprise. Dadi tells him that he's overthinking. Akshara sings and everyone claps.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

