Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu confronts Dr. Kunal

In today’s episode, Mahima tells that they’ve been searching for Kairav everywhere for a year and now he’s sitting in Goenka Villa. Manjiri tells her to calm down. Anand tells they need to get Akshara and Kairav punished. Manjiri withers in pain as her chest hurts and Abhimanyu gets worried. Neil gets water and she tells Abhimanyu that she’s fine and asks him to go talk to Akshara as she can’t lose her family and they all deserve an answer. Akshara tells Dr. Kunal that she won’t sign for Maya as he’s using her and plans on keeping her forever. She tells that she did everything for him but he didn’t even value her promise and leaves.

Abhimanyu comes and beats Dr. Kunal and asks him where’s Akshara. He tells him that Akshara cheated on him also and went. Abhimanyu tells that he hates lies so he better tell the truth. Dr. Kunal tells that Akshara wanted to sing for Maya so that she can keep Kairav safe. He tells that Akshara didn’t care about anyone except Kairav and that’s why she left Abhimanyu at the OT as well. Neil calls Abhimanyu and tells that Manjiri fainted and got an attack so they’re taking her to the hospital. He gets shocked. Anand tells he’s trying his best.