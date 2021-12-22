Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Akshara accepts Mahima’s offer

In today’s episode Aarohi fails to complete the pre-wedding rituals even after Manjiri explains her the process. Mahima makes fun of Aarohi and informs everyone that it is very important to maintain a perfect balance in your personal and professional life in order to achieve respect from the media and family. Aarohi understands that Mahima is trying to taunt her after she told her that she will replace her in the hospital. Akshara finds that Aarohi is in a problem and jumps in to help her, so that she completes the ritual.

Elsewhere, Abhimanyu refuses to go home as he learns that the Goenka family has visited their house to complete the pre-wedding rituals. Aarohi waits for Abhimanyu as she is very excited to perform the rituals along with him. Akshara feels upset as she constantly recalls her moments with Abhimanyu and feels that misunderstandings amongst the families made them give up on their love. Moving on, Birlas and Goenkas fix the date of the marriage.

After a while Abhimanyu gets back home and celebrates along with his family but also keeps an eye on Akshara. Furthermore, Mahima makes a shocking announcement and informs everyone that she wants to introduce music therapy in their hospital and thus she wants to offer a job to Akshara. Harshvardhan and Anand oppose Mahima’s decision, but the latter stays firm on her decision. The next day, Akshara accepts the offer against Abhimanyu’s will and reports at the hospital and cures a patient with her music therapy.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

