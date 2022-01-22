Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu prepare to tie the knot

In today's episode, Harsh tells Manjiri to call Abhimanyu and request that he return soon. Harsh goes on to say that if Abhimanyu does not show up, Birlas and the Goenkas' reputation will be jeopardised. He urges Manjiri to consider Aarohi, who will be unable to handle the situation if Abhimanyu does not arrive on time. Harsh coerces Manjiri into calling Abhimanyu. Manjiri stands silent. She then picks up her phone and dials a number. Harsh believes Manjiri understood his words and will compel Abhimanyu to return.

Abhimanyu takes Akshara with him. Aarohi and the Goenkas pray together. Aarohi is advised by Suhasini and Swarna to accept the Birlas wholeheartedly. Aarohi hugs Manish, Swarna and Suhasini. Manish continues his search for Akshara. As Akshara is missing, Aarohi suspects something is wrong. Manish asks Kairav to call Akshara.

Meanwhile, the Birlas arrive at the Goenka residence. The Goenkas are shocked when they see the Birlas at the entrance without Abhimanyu. Akshara and Abhimanyu learn that the Birlas have arrived at Goenka House. Akshara gets nervous as she thinks about how they will inform their families about their relationship. Akshara pauses to rethink the decision. Abhimanyu takes Akshara to the temple and asks her not to overthink it. Aarohi waits in anticipation of Akshara's arrival. She believes Akshara is at the baraat, which is why she hasn't received her call.

In the meantime, Akshara and Abhimanyu arrive at the temple. Akshara thinks of Aarohi. Kairav asks the Birlas about Abhimanyu. Manjiri recalls Abhimanyu's call. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri about his relationship with Akshara. Manjiri tells Abhimanyu and Akshara that she will support them no matter what decision they make. Neel supports Manjiri. Anand and Harsh apologise to Goenkas. Manish and Kairav shout at the Birlas for visiting them without Abhimanyu. Aarohi learns that Abhimanyu is missing. At the temple, Abhimanyu and Akshara stand holding each other's hands. Manjiri prays for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s happiness.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

