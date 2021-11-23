Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara celebrates Diwali in the hospital

In today's episode, Akshara visits the hospital and Aarohi later informs her that she will recover soon. Arohi insults Akshara in the hospital and accuses her of taking away Abhimanyu from her. Akshara gets emotional after Aarohi constantly blames her for all the misunderstandings. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu enters Aarohi’s room and finds that something is fishy as Akshara suddenly stops talking. Akshara worries about Aarohi. Abhimanyu informs her that her sister will soon get back to normal. Akshara appreciates Abhimanyu while the latter asks her not to be formal as he likes fulfilling his duties. Kairav comes to the hospital and finds that Akshara and Abhimanyu are busy amongst themselves and decides not to disturb them. Elsewhere, Goenkas learn about Aarohi’s accident and feel tense for her while Neel and Parth console Manjiri.

Aarohi gains consciousness and finds Abhimanyu and Akshara together which makes her furious. Manjiri decides to cook some food for the Goenka family as she starts feeling concerned about them. Manjiri requests Parth and Neel to take care of the Goenka family. Parth starts feeling bad for both the families as everything was absolutely fine until the Tilak ceremony took place. Neel motivates Parth and assures him that Abhimanyu will end all the problems in a few days.

Later, Abhimanyu enters Aarohi’s room and tells her that he can give her some pills to get the pain in control. The Goenka family reaches Birla hospital to meet Aarohi, after a while, everyone tries to entertain her to spread some positive vibes. Akshara arranges lights and candles to celebrate Diwali in the hospital to make Aarohi feel comfortable. Abhimanyu takes leave when he finds that the Goenka family enters the hospital. Manjiri meets Abhimanyu and tells him to talk with Akshara so that they can end the confusion. The next day, Abhimanyu grants a discharge for Aarohi while the Goenka family gets happy to welcome her.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.