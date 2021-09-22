Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat decides to train the young aspirants

Today, Suvarna tells Sirat that she will take care of Akshara until she delivers her child. Suvarna tells Kartik to focus on Sirat’s pregnancy. Later, Kartik asks Sirat to visit her club as a coach to motivate the youngsters. Sirat feels tensed as Suvarna and Suhasini have asked her to be at home. Kartik assures that he will handle everything at home. Sirat agrees to visit the boxing club as a coach to train the young girls.

Further, girls at the boxing club get overwhelmed as they spot Sirat. On the flip side, all other family members take care of Akshara. After a while, Surekha informs Goenkas that Kartik and Kairav have taken Sirat to the boxing club. Back in the boxing club, Sirat starts training the girls. Kairav shoots a video and sends it to Manish, who gets furious and tells Suvarna to call back Sirat and Kartik immediately. Meanwhile, Sirat faints in the boxing ring, while Kairav informs his family about the same.



Kartik takes Sirat to the doctor while everyone wait for them at the Goenka mansion. Ahead, Kartik gets Sirat back home while Goenkas get angry at Kartik for taking Sirat to the boxing club. Kartik tries to hide the truth, but Suvarna tells Kartik that Kairav has already informed them. Furthermore, Sirat craves to eat the sweets made by Mauri. Suvarna tells Kartik to call Sheela for the recipe, while Manish and Sirat stop Kartik as Sheela has already troubled them a lot. At that point of time, Sirat misses Mauri a lot and reminisces all her memories.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

