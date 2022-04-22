Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu takes his complaint back

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks Harsh if he was waiting to see a day like this and then Harsh asks him to let him do his job. Abhimanyu tells him that he won’t let Akshara go anywhere. Harsh asks him if he has gone mad. Abhimanyu tells no one will go anywhere as Manjiri doesn’t want to file a case and apologizes to the police for wasting their time and asks them to go and the police leave. Manish thanks Manjiri for not pressing charges. Aarohi also thanks Manjiri and then Abhimanyu tells that whatever he did was for Akshara. Harsh questions Abhimanyu why he’s doing this. Mahima and Anand tell him that his decision is wrong.

Harsh tells that Abhimanyu showed everyone how much Manjiri actually means to him in front of Akshara. Abhimanyu tells he doesn’t have to prove anything to him and tells Aarohi that she only got spared because she is Akshara’s sister. He tells Aarohi that she manipulates Akshara a lot using Sirat’s name and tells Akshara has no-fault as she just fulfills her duty being her sister. Harsh asks Abhimanyu to first focus on his family problems instead of solving others’ and asks him to put Akshara into jail. Abhimanyu asks him why should he do that when Aarohi was the one driving and everyone gets shocked.

He tells he won’t ever forgive Aarohi but he loves Akshara a lot and tells the marriage will only happen if Aarohi doesn’t attend any of the functions and everyone gets shocked. He tells he’ll wait outside and leaves. Akshara cries and asks how can she choose one among them both. Manish asks her to marry Abhimanyu as Aarohi will understand and they should marry because they love each other. Suwarna asks Akshara to go before it’s too late.

