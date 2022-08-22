Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Police search for Kairav

In today’s episode, Mahima asks Abhimanyu what is wrong in searching Goenkas house. Abhimanyu tells that they will feel like they’re not capable of trust. Manjiri tells let Mahima do whatever she wants. Mahima tells that Akshara won’t abandon her family at any cost. On the other hand, Vansh tells Akshara that Kairav is sleeping and tells that he ran away as the police was torturing him a mot. She gets shocked and tells that she will tell Abhimanyu and assures that even he’ll understand. Vansh asks her what if he doesn’t understand.

The police arrives at Goenka Villa and tell that they have a search warrant. Akshara tells Vansh that she needs to tell Abhimanyu or else he won’t be able to trust her again. Akhilesh tells they’re not scared as they follow the law. Abhimanyu asks the police not to be harsh. Akshara thinks that she owes it to Abhimanyu to be truthful as he’s so supportive. One of the constable tells that the storeroom isn’t opening so Kairav must be there. Kairav wakes up and gets tensed listening to the police talk outside. Akshara goes to Abhimanyu and tells she needs to tell something.

The constable opens the door and tells Kairav isn’t there. Vansh gets shocked and looks into the room and notices the window open. Mahima tells she won’t spare Kairav and they leave. Akshara leaves after asking Aarohi to take care of everyone. Akshara receives a call from Kairav who cries and tells he won’t go back as they’re torturing him and asks her to come alone to meet him or he will run away. She asks him not to do anything. He asks her to come alone. She agrees and sees Abhimanyu.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

