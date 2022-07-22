Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi saves Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Akshara is on the way to Sanskriti Bhavan and hopes that Abhimanyu is safe. She feels guilty thinking that he always risks his life for her and thinks why did she become such a barrier in his life. Aarohi helps Abhimanyu. Akshara sees a crowd in front of the auto and she gets down to see what happened. She hears people talking about an accident and goes to see what happened. She gets shocked seeing Abhimanyu. Aarohi tells Akshara that they need to take him back to the house. Akshara cries looking at him and asks him to wake up.

They get him back home and Akshara yells for help. Harsh comes and asks what happened. Aarohi tells him what happened and they take him to his room. Harsh does his checkup. Akshara cries. The Goenkas and Birlas gather and Aarohi tells them what happened. Harsh comes out and tells that Abhimanyu needs rest. Aarohi tells them that he was driving weirdly. Anand informs everyone about Abhimanyu’s hand’s nerve damage. Everyone gets shocked. Akshara goes to the room and cries. Manjiri thanks Aarohi for saving Abhimanyu’s life. Everyone thanks her.

Abhimanyu wakes up and Akshata apologises to him and starts crying. He asks her not to feel guilty and learns that everyone knows about his nerve damage. Akshara tells that she’s the reason he can’t perform surgeries anymore. He asks her not to blame herself and consoles her. Akshara thinks that she will always support Abhimanyu and be strong for him and make sure he gets well soon.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

