Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Aarohi manipulates Neil

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu gets up from the swing and everyone asks him what happened. He tells that he was joking as Akshara is taunting him a lot. He sits back and she thanks him for not revealing the truth. He thinks that he can’t keep pretending like this but he needs to for the family’s sake. Suwarna performs their aarti and then feeds the sweets to them. The swing breaks. Everyone gets shocked. Abhimanyu and Akshara ask each other if they are okay. Everyone laughs and Abhimanyu asks what happened. Dadi tells that now the evil eyes have been warded off because you both care about each other. Abhimanyu and Akshara look at each other.

Manish asks them to go and remove the confetti from their face and dress. Akhilesh tells it won’t go. They both go and Akshara cleans the confetti on his face. He asks her why is she pretending like everything’s okay. She tells him that she doesn’t want to hurt both the family’s emotions. He tells that he can’t keep pretending and she asks him to do whatever he thinks is right. Aarohi overhears and thinks that now she knows what’s wrong. She goes to Neil and asks if he’ll continue working. He tells he doesn’t know as Abhimanyu is still angry.

Aarohi tells that Abhimanyu shouldn’t have any problem and tells that she thinks Abhimanyu is jealous as now he got to know his identity and leaves. Neil thinks about it. Akhilesh calls everyone for the bangle game and tells that those who identify their partner’s size and will win the beautiful set of bangles. Abhimanyu-Akshara, Manish-Suwarna, Parth-Shefali, Kairav-Manjiri, Vansh-Mahima and Neil-Aarohi get paired. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to participate well as everyone expects them to win. Abhimanyu asks if she wants him to be competitive and not to do it as a couple.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

