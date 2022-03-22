Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu to operate Manjiri

In today’s episode, Abhimnayu rushes Manjiri to the OT and the Doctor tells he’ll perform the surgery right now. Abhimnayu tells he’ll only do the surgery and Anand tells he will do it too. Akshara tells Kairav that she hopes nothing will happen to Manjiri and Kairav assures her that everything will be okay. Vansh informs the fest that Manjiri is in the hospital as she met with an accident and everyone get shocked. Aarohi asks where and he says he doesn’t know and everyone ask Aarohi to go to the hospital.

Akshara tells Abhimanyu that nothing will happen to Manjiri as they’ll all save her. She cries and Kairav consoles her. The nurse comes and tells everything is ready for the operation. The police come to enquire and Harsh tells Abhimanyu that he’ll handle the police and asks him to go into the OT. Parth tells he’ll also assist and they go to do the operation. Abhimanyu’s hand shaved while doing the operation. Aarohi comes to the hospital and Akshara hugs her and cries. Mahima tells Abhimanyu that they’ll take care of the person and asks him to go out. Abhimanyu comes out and cries and rags he’s a bad son as he couldn’t even conduct the operation on Mahima. Harsh hugs him and tells he’s the best son and he did whatever he could.

Abhimanyu asks the inspector to find out who caused the accident as they didn’t even take Mahima to the hospital. Neil tells Manjiri was found near the temple. Abhimanyu goes back in and Aarohi worries. Manjiri’s heart rate goes down and then Anand and Parth come out and Akshara wonders where’s Abhimanyu.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s ott platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu finds Manjiri