Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22nd September 2022, Written Update: Akshara visits the Goenkas

In today’s episode, Akshara enters Abhimanyu’s room through the window and writes a note for him and leaves the proof there. She thinks she would’ve loved to deliver the proof in person but she can’t find him so she had to fulfil her promise. She thinks that when he’ll read this note and see the proof, he’ll get to know that Kairav is innocent and will forgive her. Mahima tells Abhimanyu that Manjiri went into a coma and Akshara is responsible for that.

Abhimanyu gets shocked. Mahima asks him if he won’t fulfil his promise as Akshara is to be blamed for everything that’s happening in their life. Abhimanyu asks Rohit to take care of everything as he’ll be back soon because he needs to finish an important task. Dadi lights the lamp and tells she hopes Akshara comes home soon. Akshara enters the house singing and everyone gets happy but Aarohi gets shocked. She hugs everyone and then asks Aarohi if she’s not happy about her arrival. Aarohi tells that she’s still processing.