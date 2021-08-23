Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Chauhan tries to murder Sirat

Today, Goenkas celebrate Rakshabandhan together. Naksh misses Naira as she was his only sister. Sirat goes to Naksh and tells him that she will only tie the Rakhi on his hand if he feels that she is worthy. Naksh compliments Sirat to be full of humanity and also adds that he will be lucky to have her as sister. Finally, Sirat ties Rakhi to Naksh and Goenkas celebrate Rakshabandhan.

Sirat thanks Kartik for giving her a family and so much of love. Kartik tells Sirat that she deserves everything. Kartik asks Sirat to keep the papers safely as they have to submit the papers to the lawyer. Sirat says the report papers are the hope for new beginning. The next morning, we see Sirat standing on the edge of a cliff where she recalls her special moments with Ranveer. Kartik follows Sirat and finally finds her standing alone on the cliff, before he could reach her Chauhan pushes Sirat from the cliff. Kartik stands shocked when he finds Sirat falling down from the cliff. Kartik rushes to the spot and pulls Sirat back on the cliff. As Kartik saves Sirat, he confesses that he loves her which shocks Sirat.

Later, Sirat thanks Kartik for saving her life and tells him to take her to Goenka Mansion. Meanwhile, they see that Chauhan robs the original reports from Kartik’s car and escapes from there. Kartik tries to chase him but is unsuccessful. Further, Sirat and Kartik decide to fight together and make Chauhan pay for all his wrongdoings.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

