Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Manish confronts Manjiri

Today we see that Abhimanyu gets attracted to Akshara’s voice after she starts the music therapy at Birla hospital. Akshara suggests Abhimanyu to accept Aarohi as his soulmate, so that he can ignore her and her voice. Abhimanyu recalls their moments and finds it difficult to forget Akshara, while the latter asks him to start afresh as from now on Aarohi should be his priority. In the meantime, Abhimanyu requests Akshara to teach him dance so that he forgets the past and accepts the present that Aarohi is his life partner. Akshara teaches some dance steps to Abhimanyu and both of them dance together to calm down.

Later, Abhimanyu tells Aarohi not to think anything wrong as Akshara was only teaching him the tricks to behave like a normal person. Akshara leaves the cabin as she feels that Abhimanyu and Aarohi might feel weird in front of her. Moving on, Mahima overhears Aarohi when she talks to herself about replacing Mahima and Anand once she enters the Birla family. Back in the Goenka house, Manish gets upset as Akshara starts working in the Birla hospital and Kairav asks him to trust his sister as her every decision has a meaning to it.

Elsewhere, Harshvardhan gets excited and informs Mahima that a big minister wants to do a by-pass surgery at their hospital. Mahima suggests Harshvardhan to postpone the wedding when she learns that the surgery is scheduled on the same day that of Abhimanyu’s wedding. Manish on the flip side starts doing the arrangements for Aarohi’s marriage and plans to organise a grand celebration. After a while, Manjiri visits the Goenka house and tells Manish that they have to postpone the wedding due to a important surgery taking place in their hospital. Manish gets furious and confronts Manjiri for trying to change the date at the last moment.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

