Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23 September 2021, Written Update: Sheela’s comeback creates mess in Goenka house

Today, Sirat gets overwhelmed as she finds that Suvarna has prepared her favourite sweet dish. Ahead, Sirat tastes the dish and savours its taste as she remembers Mauri while eating it. Suvarna is happy to see that Sirat is enjoying the sweet dish and tells her that she found out the recipe through the internet. Sirat finishes everything and demands for more while Suvarna tells her that she has finished everything.

After a while, Sheela makes her entry in the Goenka house which shocks everyone. Sheela reveals that Suvarna sought help from her to know the recipe for Sirat’s favourite sweet dish. Meanwhile, Suvarna recalls that she had called Sheela to ask her about the recipe.

Further, Sheela tells Goenkas that she will stay with them to prepare food for Sirat. Sirat tells her to leave as she doesn’t need her. Suvarna tries to explain Manish that whatever she did was only for Sirat as she was craving for the sweet. Sirat asks Kartik to drop Sheela at the bus stand. Sheela denies to leave the house and Kartik asks her to stop.

Next morning, Sheela brings juice for Sirat while the latter refuses to take anything from her. Sheela tries to prove her innocence, but Sirat refuses to trust Sheela. Later, Suhasini gives gold bangles to Sirat and tells her to keep them safely. Sheela spots the bangles and steals them to earn money. Furthermore, Sirat gets worried as she is unable to find the bangles. Sirat informs everyone about the robbery while Goenkas accuse Sheela for it.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Goenkas celebrate the news of Sirat’s pregnancy