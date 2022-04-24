Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd April 2022, Written Update: Akshara agrees to Abhimanyu’s condition

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu says his condition will prove whom Akshara prioritizes more and tells Neil that he prioritizes Akshara over everything so he wants to know if he means something to her or not. Neil says it’s nothing like that. Abhimanyu tells him that none of the Goenkas would’ve forgiven him if he would’ve caused an accident on one of them and not helped them. He adds that he just asked her to exclude Aarohi from the events and tells Akshara can’t even choose that.

He tells Neil that he’s going to the park and Akshara can come if she wants. He goes there and breaks down thinking about Akshara. Later, Akshara comes and sings for him. She recalls Manish and Suwarna convincing her to go and meet Abhimanyu as he loves her a lot. She then gets Anupama’s video call and picks it up. Anupama asks her what happened as she looks dull. Akshara tells her that she’s stuck in a difficult situation. Anupama asks her to think about what her heart wants and go behind it as even she was stuck for many years but later got free. She thanks her and cuts the call. She goes and tells Aarohi that she’s sorry but she needs to choose Abhimanyu as she has never respected his love and assures her that she’s also important in her life.

She hugs Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu says he didn’t think she would choose him. She tells it was high time she did something for love as well and adds that she accepts his decision. Later, they start the Mehendi ritual, and then Aarohi recalls Abhimanyu’s words. Akshara trips and puts her hand into a bowl of water by mistake and the Mehendi comes off.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

