Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu sees Kairav

In today’s episode, Kairav sends Akshara a location and asks her to meet him. Abhimanyu overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Harsh and Anand decide to get Abhimanyu's test done before the surgery so they know how to move forward. Akshara leaves to meet Kairav hoping he won’t do anything wrong. Abhimanyu goes after her thinking he will find out the truth. Kairav is about meet her but then he spots Abhimanyu and gets scared so he leaves. Abhimanyu confronts Akshara and asks her if she knew where Kairav was since the beginning.

She tries to convince him that Kariav is innocent a d he asked her to come alone as he was panicking and she didn’t want him to do anything so she came alone. Abhimanyu decides to meet Kairav so that he can convince him thag he's innocent. She asks him to leave so that they can focus on his surgery and she also leaves with Abhimanyu.

They meet Dr. Kunal. Neil tells Manjiri that he's stressed. She tells him to be positive. Kairav misunderstands Akshara as bringing Abhimanyu along even when he asked her to come alone. He decides to hide from the police and not return. Abhimanyu seeks everyone's blessings before going in the OT. They give their support to Abhimanyu and get emotional.

