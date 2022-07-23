Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd July 2022, Written Update: Akshara motivates Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Akshara tells Abhimanyu to not worry as he will soon go back to the hospital for his first love, ditching his second. Abhimanyu asks her how is she so sure. She tells him that the bracelet is a sign of hope and she knows that they can’t give up so soon. Abhimanyu tells that it’s miraculous that he got saved. She tells him that Aarohi saved him and he gets shocked. She tells that she can’t express her gratitude towards Aarohi as she saved her husband’s life. Neil thanks Aarohi for saving Abhimanyu.

Akshara comes down and everyone question her about Abhimanyu‘s health. She tells that he’s doing fine and thanks Aarohi for saving him keeping their differences aside. Aarohi tells how could she not perform her duty just because they fought and tells no matter how much they fight she will be her sister. Akshara tells that after her fight she gained confidence in the path of her career. The Goenkas get impressed. Aarohi thinks of separating Akshara and Abhimanyu as they ruined her life professionally and personally. Akshara asks Manjiri to keep hope as Abhimanyu will be fine and tells that faith is as needed as medicines are.

Abhimanyu comes down and sees Harsh. Anand tells eh had called Harsh. Abhimanyu tells its fine and thanks Aarohi. Akshara gives coffee to him but he hesitates to hold the cup. She motivates him and asks him to drink by himself. Manjiri looks at them and gets emotional. The Goenkas decide to support Abhimanyu and Akshara. Later, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he wants to go back to the hospital and she gets upset. She gets a call from a manager but ignores it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

