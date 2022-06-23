Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Akshara gets hurt

In today’s episode, Akhilesh asks them all to hurry. Manish and Suwarna argue. Vansh tells Mahima that he can’t find a proper size for her. Mahima takes the bangles and wears it and shoes him that there are bangles of her size. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to hurry up. He asks her why should he when she wanted her to make the best one. Aarohi asks Neil to hurry up as she wants to win. Neil tells even he wants to win and asks her to have patience. Akhilesh starts the reverse countdown and Abhimanyu puts the bangles on Akshara and she gets hurt.

Akhilesh then asks everyone to stop as the time is out. He sees everyone’s bangles and then tells that Abhimanyu and Akshara’s are the best as they finished it first. Akshara sees the wound and hides it. Manjiri comes and compliments their relationship and hugs her. Akshara goes aside and removes the bangles and sees a glass piece stuck and removes it. Abhimanyu comes and sees her wound and asks her why didn’t she tell that she was hurt. She tells its fine as he won’t even understand her. He tells her that he’s her husband and starts treating her. Aarohi sees them fighting and goes and calls everyone saying she has a surprise game for everyone.

Akshara and Abhimanyu argue in a fun way after seeing the family. Vansh comes and tells that Dadi has fallen sick. Everyone rushes there and Abhimanyu checks her BP and injects her and tells her that her BP is high. Dadi tells she wanted to give pearls to Abhimanyu and Akshara as she got them from an ashram for the peacefulness of their relationship. She tells in the beginning it is hard to understand each other. Abhimanyu looks at Akshara.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

