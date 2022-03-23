Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Aarohi panics for Manjiri

In today’s episode, Akshara worries for Manjiri and Aarohi cries thinking about Manjiri. Akshara goes into the OT and Abhimanyu tells her that they saved Manjiri. She hugs him and consoles him. He tells he won’t spare the person who hurt Manjiri. Aarohi worries and Abhimanyu asks Mahima to go home and take rest as he’ll stay with Manjiri. Akshara tells Dadi will be sending food and Mahima says there isn’t any need for it.

Neil says it’s fine and tells they’ll eat the food. Akshara calls Aarohi and asks where is she and Aarohi tells she’s going home and asks Akshara to come with Kairav. Shefali calls Parth and asks how’s Manjiri. He tells she’s out of danger but they can only know her condition after she gains consciousness. Shefali tells she needs to go to work and Neil scolds her for always prioritising her work. They both argue and he compares her to Akshara and she gets angry. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to have food and he denies. She feeds him and he cries recalling Manjiri. Abhimanyu feeds Akshara and asks her to go home and take rest. Akhilesh tells them they should postpone the engagement. Akshara comes home and tells them they should postpone it until Manjiri is fine.

Aarohi goes to the accident site and cries thinking if she’s the one who hit Manjiri. Akshara wakes up and calls Aarohi. She comes and Akshara says Manjiri is fine and maybe she’ll recognise who caused the accident and leaves. Aarohi panics and thinks she can’t tell Akshara the truth.

