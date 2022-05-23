Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Akshara upsets Harsh

In today’s episode, Akshara apologises to Abhimanyu for starting without him. He recalls his childhood by looking at the cake. Everyone claps for Harsh and Manjiri and wishes them a happy anniversary. Harsh introduces Manjiri to everyone saying she’s a housewife. Akshara asks them to cut the cake. Harsh asks Manjiri why didn’t she stop Akshara from doing all this and tells her that she’d have to face the consequences now. They cut the cake and Vansh asks them to feed the cake to each other. Harsh tells that he doesn’t eat as it’s unhealthy and leaves. Abhimanyu comes and feeds the cake to Manjiri and takes a bite for himself. Everyone becomes surprised.

Anand asks the guests to have food and drinks. Harsh leaves and Manjiri thanks Akshara for planning the surprise. Akshara apologises to her for Harsh’s behaviour. Anand tells Harsh should’ve fed Manjiri to avoid talk from the investors at least. Mahima tells that it’s Akshara’s fault as she organised this. Abhimanyu takes Manjiri with him and asks her to cry. Manjiri asks him not to get angry on Akshara as she did this with good intention.

Akshara comes and apologises to Harsh for planning the surprise and tells that she didn’t realise he would get upset and assured him that there’s no other surprise. He tells he doesn’t care about anything and leaves. Then, the Goenkas ask Manjiri if they can take Akshara home as they have paghphere to do and Abhimanyu can come to pick her up the next day. Akshara goes and informs Abhimanyu and he asks her to go. She tells him that she’s aware he’s upset and asks him to open up. He tells her to go and sees the tickets to Chicago. She leaves crying and he gets upset.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

