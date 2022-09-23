Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd September 2022, Written Update: Kairav and Manish get arrested

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells the Goenkas that Kairav is the one who killed Anisha and he needs to be punished. Akshara yells at him. He calls the inspector and leaves. The inspector asks Akshara to be quiet as they are just doing their job. Kairav tells they will torture him again and tries to run away but the police catch him and handcuff him. They arrest Manish as well as he supported a criminal by hiding him. Akshara tells that Manish and Kairav are innocent. The police take them away. Akshara gets shocked.

Abhimanyu goes and lays down on Mahima’s lap and tells her that he fulfilled his promise to her as he got Kairav arrested. He tells he’ll go to see Manjiri. Akshara comes there and yells at Abhimanyu and asks how could he do this. Mahima tells he should’ve done this before. Akshara tells she’s talking to Abhimanyu and tells she kept her promise of 24 hours as well and delivered the proof to him in his room since no one was there. He asks what proof. Mahima tells them they need to go to Manjiri and everyone leaves. Abhimanyu asks Parth to stop the car and he gets down.