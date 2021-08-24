Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Sirat to miss the National Championship

Today, Sirat tries to apply ointment on Kartik’s injury but the latter refuses. Sirat forcefully applies ointment on Kartik’s wound. Further, Sirat tells Kartik that she has prove her innocence within two days to get back their lost reputation. Kartik confesses his love to Sirat but that's when Akshara starts crying and Sirat rushes to help her.

Later, Sikandar tells Sirat that she cannot participate in the National competition because of the murder allegations. Sirat talks to the committee and tries to explain them that none of the allegation has been proved yet. The committee stays firm on their decision and tells Sirat that she cannot be a part of the National boxing team. Sirat decides to prove her innocence within two days so that she can fulfill her dream. Kartik asks Sirat to concentrate on her game till then and he will handle the case. Meanwhile, Kartik starts feeling awkward as he confessed his love in front of Sirat. Kartik gets confused as he still has feelings for Naira. Kartik makes himself understand that destiny will play its role and he has to accept what is written in his destiny. Naira comes in Kartik’s dream and tells him to accept Sirat as his life partner as she is the only one who can take care of their kids.

On the other hand, Suhasini along with the Goenka family prepares for Janamashtmi celebration. Soon, Kartik gets back home and reveals that Chauhan has left the country. Sirat breaks down listening to this news as Chauhan was the main culprit in this case.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan to quit the show? Here’s what we know