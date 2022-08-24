Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24 August 2022, Written Update: Dr Kunal leaves Akshara shocked with his condition

In today’s episode, Dadi sends a message to Abhimanyu and he shows it to Akshara. She asks him not to worry about anything as she will go talk to him if she gets to know about his whereabouts. She thinks that she needs to convince Kairav to surrender. Abhimanyu asks her if she’s leaving him and going. She tells that she’ll go and come back and asks him not to worry as no matter what, he is always in her heart and thoughts. Harsh worries for Abhimanyu and tells Anand that this surgery is very important for him and hopes that he recovers soon. Akshara sings for Abhimanyu and then helps him change his clothes.

She assures him that she’ll be back when he opens his eyes after surgery. Rohan tells that it’s time for the surgery. Abhimanyu and Akshara look at each other and give a flying kiss. Akshara recalls Anisha’s death and allegations on Kairav. She asks Dr. Kunal what is he doing in the garden and asks him to go for the surgery. He tells that he failed to operate Maya and failed the surgery and snatched her dream as she always wanted to be a singer. Akshara says sorry to him as she didn’t know about this and asks him to go operate Abhimanyu.

He yells at her to shut up. She gets shocked. Abhimanyu recalls Akshara’s promise of being next to him after his surgery is done. The doctors give him anaesthesia. Dr. Kunal asks Akshara to be the voice of Maya if he wants her to operate on Abhimanyu. She gets shocked and tells she will talk with Abhimanyu regarding this. He asks her not to tell anyone as it’s a secret. She looks at him shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

