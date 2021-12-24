Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24 December 2021, Written Update: Akshara convinces Manish to postpone the wedding

Today we see that Manish confronts Manjiri for trying to postpone the wedding as everything has been already planned by the Goenkas. Abhimanyu jumps in and asks Manish to let Manjiri finish what she wants to say as there might me something more important than their wedding. Manish gets disappointed with Birla family as according to them there can be other things which are more important for them as compared to Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s relationship.

Akshara gets there in time and convinces Manish for some other date and asks him to relax as Kairav will take care of all the arrangements. Manjiri thanks Akshara for her efforts and also adds that it was difficult for anyone else to convince Manish. Elsewhere, Harshvardhan informs Mahima that Manjiri has managed to postpone the wedding and thus they can concentrate on the ministers by pass surgery. Manjiri avoids Abhimanyu’s questions as the latter gets adamant to learn the reason behind the change in his wedding date.

Back in the Goenka mansion, Aarohi decides to complete her online medical test before the rituals as she wants to enjoy every moment of their marriage. Akshara prepares a greeting card for Aarohi and Abhimanyu and decides to present it on the day of their wedding. Akshara constantly recalls her moments with Abhimanyu and gets emotional as she had to sacrifice her love for Aarohi. Furthermore, Birlas and Goenkas wait for Abhimanyu, Aarohi and Akshara as they gather in the temple to complete the rituals.

Aarohi completes her online test and Akshara’s car gets stuck in the heavy rain. Abhimanyu finds that Akshara is in a problem and tries to help her and both of them admire each other. Aarohi reaches the temple and waits for Abhimanyu and is surprised to see him enter the temple along with Akshara.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

