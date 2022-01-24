Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu are missing

In today's episode, Goenkas criticises the Birla family and say Abhimanyu has gone astray. Akhilesh yells that Birlas can not be trusted. Aarohi runs outside her room and stops both the families from fighting. She points out that Akshara is also missing along with Abhimanyu and insists on finding them. Harsh taunts that there is a new twist in the story. Aarohi gets a message on her phone, in which there is a picture of Abhimanyu and Akshara holding hands crossing the road. Everyone sees the picture and gets shocked while Aarohi rushes to her car and drives to the temple, followed by Birlas and Goenkas.

In the temple, Abhimanyu ignites fire and prays to Lord Shiva with Akshara beside him. Meanwhile, Aarohi reaches there and shouts at Akshara for snatching her groom. The family is shocked and stares at Abhimanyu and Akshara while the latter's dress catches fire. Abhimanyu blows the fire and hugs Akshara. Aarohi gets angry and asks why she snatches her happiness all the time. Abhimanyu thinks Akshara needs to speak today because her silence has doomed these circumstances. Harsh says Akshara pretends to be innocent and pulls off these plans. Mahima asks Akshara to talk about the truth.

Manjari whispers to Abhimanyu that her support is with them, but why does he elope with her. Abhimanyu thinks he will not speak today unless Akshara confesses that she loves him and wants to marry him. Again, Aarohi blames Akshara for ruining her happiness. She says Akshara has snatched her mother and groom Abhimanyu then pushes Akshara. Abhimanyu loses his cool and shouts at her, asking how she dares push Akshara. He says Aarohi only knows to snatch things from people, and he will not let this happen.

Aarohi cries, saying to Akshara that she broke her big dream and made her the wrong person in Abhimanyu's eyes. She says 'I hate you' to Akshara while the latter and Abhimanyu shouts at her to stop. Abhimanyu questions Aarohi when did he belong to her.

