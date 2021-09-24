Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24 September 2021, Written Update: Kartik retrieves Suhasini’s bangles

Today, Kartik tells his family to behave normal as Sirat might get a shock if she learns about the robbery. Further, Sirat asks Suhasini to give her the bangles as she wants to get them polished. Suvarna interrupts and tells Sirat that the jewellery shop is closed today. Sirat gets convinced and then decides to drop Kairav in his school. Kairav tells Sirat to stay back and take care of Akshara and their upcoming baby.

Meanwhile, Suhasini talks to Suvarna about her bangles and cries. Sirat over hears their conversation and learns that Sheela has robbed the bangles. Later, Sirat confronts Sheela for the robbery, while the latter tries to hide the truth. After a while, Sheela accepts the truth and tells Sirat that she sold bangles to wave off all the credit on her. Sirat gets broken as she thinks that Suhasini will never forgive her for the carelessness.

Further, Kartik gets back Suhasini’s bangles and gets a smile on Suhasini's face. Kartik then reveals that he retrieved the bangles from a market where stolen stuffs are being sold. Sirat takes Sheila in her room and tells her to accept her fault in front her family. Sheila tries to escape from the Goenka mansion while Sirat stops her. Sirat feels upset as Sheila spoils her reputation every time she enters their house. Later, Sirat learns that Kartik has already retrieved the bangles and is happy. Manish feels guilty as Suvarna sought Sheela's help as she got a reason to enter their house. Kartik tells Sirat to ignore Sheela and asks her to be relaxed as he has made everything proper.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

