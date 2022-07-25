Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25th July 2022, Written Update: Harsh comes back to the hospital

In today’s episode, Akshara takes Abhimanyu to the bathroom and trims his beard and kisses him. Harsh calls the landline and Manjiri picks up. He asks how’s Abhimanyu and she tells that he’s doing fine. He apologises for disturbing her and she tells that it’s okay as they’re still parents and aren’t separated from that responsibility. He thanks her and goes to the hospital and feels happy. He thinks that he’s thankful to Abhimanyu.

Akshara asks Anand about any home remedies and he tells her that they can try because surgery is risky now. Then, Anand goes to the hospital and gives a bouquet to Harsh and welcomes him. Harsh goes to his cabin and thinks that he’ll handle the hospital and Abhimanyu should worry about his hand. Shashi, a physiotherapist comes to treat Abhimanyu. Aarohi also comes and tells that she came to talk with him but she can wait. She greets Shashi and tells she knows him from college.

Akshara and Shashi start talking about music. Aarohi tells its good to meet someone with the same interest. Abhimanyu looks at them. Akshara stumbles and Shashi holds her. Abhimanyu thanks him and Aarohi wonders why’s he not getting jealous. Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara feed healthy food to each other and everyone laughs and spend time together.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23rd July 2022, Written Update: Akshara motivates Abhimanyu