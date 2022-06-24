Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Dadi is admitted to the hospital

In today’s episode, Dadi asks Akshara and Abhimanyu to stay together always. Akshara tells they will take the pearls if she wants to give it to them. Dadi asks them to forward their hands and she makes them hold each other’s hands and gives the pearls to them. She tells them to always keep holding each other’s hands and never leave each other. She tells Akshara to go as she’ll be fine. Abhimanyu asks Akshara what she wants to do. She asks him what does he want as according to him this marriage was a mistake.

Parth calls Akshara and asks them when are they coming back. She tells she’s staying back for a day more as Dadi is unwell. Abhimanyu tells he only asked her to stay back. Manjiri comes and asks them if everything is alright. Akshara tells yes. Abhimanyu goes home and recalls Akshara and Dadi’s words and looks at the pearls. Manjiri comes and asks him to talk to Akshara. He tells her that she sacrificed her happiness by staying with Harsh and she suffered a lot. He tells because of her hardships, he never wanted to marry anyone but Akshara thinks that she should decide for her relationship.

He leaves and Manjiri cries. Akshara misses Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu plays Akshara’s voice message where she’s telling poetry and smiles. He thinks it’s perfect timing. He goes to the hospital the next day. He sees Akshara running and coming. She tells something happened to Dadi. He rushes to check her and assures them all that she’s fine now. He tells he will take care of Dadi.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

