Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara faints as she misses Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Akshara waits for Abhimanyu to come and bid her farewell as everyone else from the Birla family tells bye to her. She turns to walk towards the car. Abhimanyu comes and calls her name and she turns around. He tells her that she forgot her charger and gives it to her. She smiles and takes it and sits in the car. They leave and Abhimanyu gets a message from Kairav saying that Akshara shouldn’t be punished for something she did with good intentions.

Parth and Neil feel bad for Akshara and Abhimanyu. Shefali tells that the entire plan flopped and Parth tells that it’s good that Akshara went with Kairav. Shefali tells that Manjiri and Harsh are very different and that’s why their compatibility is less and they’re not happy in the relationship. Manjiri overhears this and cries. Akshara comes home and looks sad. Kairav tells that he can’t look at Akshara sad. Abhimanyu also sits sad and starts crying. Akshara also cries on the other hand. Kairav tells Vansh that something must’ve happened between Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Akshara calls Abhimanyu but cries as he doesn’t pick up. Next morning, Neil tells even he’s missing Akshara like Abhimanyu. Harsh tells that this marriage won’t go for long as they already seem to be fighting. Manjiri tells that Akshara is innocent. Akshara runs towards the door and opens it and Manish asks her what happens. She tells she felt like Abhimanyu came and turns but she faints. Abhimanyu comes and holds her. He carries her to the room. Kairav tells Akshara falls sick when she’s upset or stressed and asks Abhimanyu why he didn’t take care of her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

