Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Janmashtami celebration with Goenka family

Today, Kartik asks Sirat to stay strong as he will always be by her side in every condition as he loves her a lot. Sirat stands stunned after listening to Kartik. Kairav interrupts their conversation and tells them that Suhasini is looking for them. Before going out, Sirat requests Kartik to reveal his family about their fake marriage. Kartik denies Sirat and tells her to go according to his plan till she gets a clean chit in Ranveer’s case.

Later, Suhasini tells Kartik and Sirat to dress up as Radha Krishna for Janmashtami. Sirat gets furious at Kartik when she learns that Kartik has assured Suhasini for dressing up as Radha Krishna. Sirat feels that Goenkas will hate them after they get to know about their fake marriage. Soon, Kartik tells Sirat to relax as he has booked artists who will dress up as Radha Krishnarishna.

Further, Kartik gets a news that Chauhan’s flight has been cancelled and decides to grab this opportunity. Kartik calls the lawyer and tells her to use this time to plan something against Chauhan.

Ahead, Kartik learns that the artists wont be able to come. Everyone in the house wait for Radha Krishna. Meanwhile, Sirat takes the mic and introduces Kairav and Akshara as Radha Krishna. Goenka’s get overwhelmed to see Kairav and Akshara as Radha Krishna. Kartik praises Sirat for her presence of mind and also thanks her for making his family smile.

After a while, the media covers the Janmashtami celebrations in the Goeanka house and accuses the family members for celebrating the festival with a criminal. Manish accuses Sirat for all the mess as media blames latter for the murder. Sirat talks tells Manish to stop accusing her for everything.

