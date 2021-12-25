Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu defends Akshara

In today's episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara go together to the temple. Mahima and Neel are happy to see them. Aarohi and the others are shocked. Abhimanyu tells everyone that Akshara was attempting to protect the wedding card from the rain, so he rushed to help her.

Abhimanyu and Aarohi stand together for the puja, while Abhimanyu searches for Akshara. During the puja, Aarohi is shocked to see Akshara's name on the wedding invitation alongside Abhimanyu. Akshara, Harsh, Manjari, Kairav and others are stunned. Abhimanyu removes Akshara's name from the card and reveals to everyone that Akshara has written Aarohi's name in it. He defends Akshara. Manjiri bestows blessings on Abhimanyu and Aarohi. Suhasini decides to kickstart the wedding preparations.

Akshara wishes for nothing but good for the couple. Kairav inquires with Aarohi about a photo of the medical exam notification. Aarohi avoids talking and takes back her mobile.

Abhimanyu prays for Akshara's wish to be fulfilled. Akshara and Vansh go to Birlas to talk to Reem about the wedding. Manjiri inquires about Akshara's well-being. Manjiri is assured by Akshara that she is fine. She helps Manjiri in taking her medicine.

Akshara reaches Abhimanyu’s room by mistake. She recalls her moments with Abhimanyu. Akshara dreams of being with Abhimanyu in the room. Back to reality, Akshara runs out of Abhimanyu’s room, leaving her bracelet in his room. She further looks for medicine in Manjiri’s room and finds the adoption papers. Akshara thinks about who is adopted by the Birlas. Neel calls Akshara, who keeps the papers aside and leaves.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

