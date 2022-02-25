Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu is hurt by Akshara

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he doesn’t understand her love as her family is her priority. He tells he never knew love as his focus was only his hospital and then she came into his life. She starts crying. He says he understood love because of her and didn’t try to hurt anyone but she thinks it’s a mistake to have loved him. She apologises and hugs him and tells she upset him even though he was already stressed. He says they need to go home. She asks him if he’ll come for the pooja and says she needs to leave and goes.

Swarna asks Manish to have the soup. Manish refuses. Abhimanyu comes and tells him to have the soup or he’ll stay there and he will have to tolerate him all night and then he’ll scold him and everyone will laugh. Manish recalls Kartik and drinks the soup. Abhimanyu tells he’ll get discharged soon and leaves. Dadi asks him if he saw Kartik in Abhimanyu and Manish cries. Manjiri arranges for the pooja and asks Abhimanyu why is he stressed. He tells he wants to sleep and goes. Manjiri hopes everything becomes fine.

Akshara makes rudraksh maalas for everyone and thinks of making one for Abhimanyu as well. She prays to keep Abhimanyu safe and calm as he will be doing tandav soon. Next morning, Abhimanyu prays for his fast. Anisha serves breakfast and says she prepared everything. Abhimanyu recalls Akshara’s words and gets angry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

