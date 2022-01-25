Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu exposes Aarohi's lies

In today's episode, Abhimanyu asks Aarohi if she knows the meaning of true love because she never noticed Akshara's affection and sacrifice for her. He reveals to the Goenka and Birla families that when the hospital's camp caught fire, Akshara saved him and not Aarohi. He further says that Shefali has seen Aarohi at the airport in the morning because she went to write her M.D exam. He calls Aarohi a liar and selfish person who doesn't think about others and bribe to get a degree.

Manish gets angry and asks Aarohi if all this is true, while Mahima says her doubts were always correct. Abhimanyu apologises for backing off from the marriage and leaving her alone in a bride's dress. He requests Aarohi to punish him if required but should not insult Akshara for this. He doesn't understand why Aarohi thinks that Akshara has snatched her mother and says Aarohi needs to be a better person to understand her sister's goodness.

Manjari comes forward and says she knows Akshara saved Abhimanyu when the minister's daughter levelled false charges on the latter. Goenkas start scolding Aarohi and make her cry. Seeing this, Akshara feels bad and shouts to stop it. Aarohi yells back at her and calls Akshara jealous of her education and qualities. She says she couldn't do melodrama like Akshara; that is why everyone is pointing at her. She says Mahima challenged her, so she wanted to have this degree. and bribing for appearing in an examination is not a big deal.

Manjari tries to console Aarohi, saying they don't have a problem with her education, but she should not have hidden the truth. Aarohi says she never said she saved Abhimanyu from a campfire, but the latter assumed it. She insists everyone not ignore Akshara's relationship with Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu says they did not want to elope and marry. He adds that Akshara intends to marry with the family's will. Abhimanyu requests Akshara to confess her love in front of the family or lose him.

