Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Aarohi saves Akshara

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu puts Mehendi on Akshara’s hand and tells her that now her mehndi isn’t complete so she shouldn’t worry. Akshara gets happy and thanks to him and thinks about Aarohi and feels sad and thinks everything will be fine soon. Everyone dances and enjoy the Mehendi functions and Aarohi looks at them all enjoy. Abhimanyu writes something on Akshara’s hand and she looks at it and smiles. Neil looks at her hand and says he can’t understand anything. Akshara says she understood and smiles.

Parth asks Shefali to put mehndi but she refuses and says she has an interview so she won’t put. Parth yells at her and asks her why can’t she be more like Akshara and she asks him why would he even say that. Mahima shows Harsh his name written on her Mehendi and he asks her why’s she showing that. Aarohi notices the chandelier moving and realized it may fall on Akshara soon so she rushes toward her. Abhimanyu also looks at the chandelier but Aarohi comes and pushes Akshara and the chandelier falls and Aarohi gets hurt. Akshara yells Aarohi’s name and rushes toward her. Kairav also comes and asks her if she’s fine. Akshara asks her not to risk her life ever for her.

Neil thinks Aarohi is playing a good game. Abhimanyu does her first aid and Dadi apologizes for the inconvenience caused and Manjiri tells her it’s all fine. Mahima tells them they need to go back home and Manish thanks Abhimamyu and later on Abhimanyu tells Akshara that it’s good that Aarohi saved her. Akshara agrees. Then, Abhimanyu tells Neil he wants to plan the Jaipur trip by himself.

