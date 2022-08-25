Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara leads a separate life

In today’s episode, Akshara is seen recording in a studio. A year later she is in Mauritius. She writes a letter to Abhimanyu. She thinks it's been a year and she left her heart with him. She thinks that they are apart because of their decision but she will always miss him. She throws the letters down the cliff and cries. A flashback is shown where Abhimanyu searches for Akshara after his surgery. He sees a video of Akshara taking Kairav with her. He shows his anger. Flashback ends. Abhimanyu wins the Iron Man Champions round. Everyone cheers. Maya rehearses for Akshara’s song.

She tells Akshara that she's scared. Akshara tells her not to worry and hugs her. Dr. Kunal goes home and hugs Maya. Maya tells him that her song will be sung in an event. Abhimanyu pulls a jeep for the next round. He thinks about how he asked Neil to hire a private detective to find Kairav and Akshara. Abhimanyu thinks maybe she doesn’t want to be found. Harsh asks Abhimanyu if he's not coming for work. He tells Harsh that he's just going to party.

A man suddenly comes and asks Abhimanyu to save his daughter's life. He tells the nurse to get the OT ready. He performs the surgery. Abhimanyu wins the round. The announcer says that they have some entertainment for the contestants. Maya says the wifi isn't working. They finally see the Iron Man competition. Maya wonders why her song is playing for such a competition. Akshara and Dr. Kunal don't notice Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu is shown on the screen.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

