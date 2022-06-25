Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25th June 2022, Written Update: Kairav suspects Akshara is hiding something

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara have coffee. They hear a boy crying. Mahima checks the boy. The lady tells Akshara sang last time and consoled the boy. Akshara says his body needs treatment but his mind needs music therapy. Akshara sings for the boy holding Abhimanyu’s hand. Aarohi looks on. The boy calms down. The lady thanked her. A man watches Akshara. Abhimanyu introduces him as Mr. Bijoliya, one of the board members. He tells them that Abhimanyu is a star but his wife is also a vision and tells them that they have to fill Harsh's seat and Abhimanyu should give it a thought.

Mahima and Anand think they need to do something. Akshara and Abhimanyu sleep on each other's shoulders. Next day, everyone looks at them and smiles. Akhilesh clicks their picture. They wake up. Akshara asks Dadi how she is. Dadi tells her she's fine and to take her home. Everyone asks her to take care. Abhimanyu wonders if Akshara will come back with him. Akshara goes to his cabin and thinks she should have cleared everything out.

Aarohi tells Kairav that something is different and that they were acting happy. Akshara tells Kairav that she's worried for Dadi. He assures her that she will be fine. He asks her if she's hiding something. She tells him everyone's waiting and they should leave. He asks her if something happened between her and Abhimanyu. She tells him there's nothing like that but she cries. He asks her if Abhimanyu told something to her and goes and grabs Abhimanyu by the collar and asks him what did he do to his sister.

